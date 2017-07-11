No Kid Hungry Chefs’ Dinner; Restaurant Openings/Closings & More Food News

Three chefs host No Kid Hungry benefit at Avocado Grill

Three well-known, local chefs are teaming together for another Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry Chefs’ Dinner July 18 at Avocado Grill in West Palm Beach. Executive Chef/Owner Julien Gremaud of Avocado Grill (pictured) will be joined by PB Catch’s Chef Aaron Black and Owner/Chef Eric Grutka from Ian’s Tropical Grill.

Tickets are $95 and include a five-course Caribbean-inspired dinner with wine pairings. The event starts with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. It was a sold-out event in 2016, and reservations are required.

125 Datura St., West Palm Beach; 561/623-0822

Rhythm Café goes to Italy with wine dinner

Pair bruschetta with prosecco, or veggies with a Montepulciano vino, plus chicken stuffed with cheeses in a caramelized tomato sauce, then braised beef in wild mushroom gravy on a tour through Italy at Rhythm Café’s wine dinner on July 20, starting at 6:30 p.m. This five-course dinner costs $75 per person, and reservations are required.

3800 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach; 561/833-3406

Comings and goings

Coming to Delray Plaza (660 W. Linton Blvd.) in 2019 are two more chain restaurants, which will join the Pollo Tropical and Subway already there. First Watch, the popular breakfast/lunch spot, will open a new location, as will Zoës Kitchen. Mediterranean menu-based Zoës is a national chain with multiple spots in Florida, but none on the lower East Coast, until now. Also new to that plaza will be a Whole Foods Market 365.

Leaving Palm Beach are Nick & Johnnie’s (it closed two weeks ago after nine years) and island favorite Testa’s, which will close July 15. Testa’s has been open since 1947, operated for 96 years by the same family that started it. The entire block that contains these two venues is being completely renovated, so all the stores have to leave. Word is that Testa’s is looking for another location, and fans of its reliable menu hope that’s the case.

