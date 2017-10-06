Okeechobee Steakhouse's Tomahawk steak. Photo provided by Okeechobee Steakhouse.

Okeechobee Steakhouse Celebrates 70 Years With Aged Deliciousness

70-day aged steak tops steakhouse anniversary

To help cement its claim as Florida’s oldest steakhouse at age 70, Okeechobee Steakhouse is celebrating on Oct. 9 with a special dish, a 70-day, dry-aged Tomahawk steak for two (pictured) for $115. That includes a house salad and potato side, plus a $25 gift certificate to use on another visit.

Okeechobee Steakhouse is noted for giving a free steak meal on your birthday. You do need to show your ID to prove your birth date, but that’s not a lot to ask for a free meal.

2854 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/683-5151

Miami Spice program extended after storm

Like our Flavor Palm Beach, the popular Miami Spice Restaurant Program is being extended, courtesy of Hurricane Irma. But the participating Miami restaurants will all be offering special prix-fixe meals through Oct. 31, and that’s the best reason to take a drive south. Lunch and brunch are $23 and dinners are $39.

Find the restaurant list here.

