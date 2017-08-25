Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival Announces 2017 Schedule and New Events

With 14 different events, all your favorite local and celebrity chefs, and lots of food and wine, Dec. 14-17 will be jam-packed for the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival.

You’ll be able to choose among many food events each day (or just go to them all!). Tickets just went on sale, so your chances of feasting with your favorites is good IF you order tickets soon. Because you know those “wow” events sell out immediately. Buy your tickets at pbfoodwinefest.com.

Be sure to look for:

New chefs on hand for the 2017 shindig Matthew Jennings (pictured below) – a four-time James Beard Foundation Award nominee, Jennings is a New England chef committed to local ingredients and showcasing northeastern food. His new brasserie Townsman in Boston has been named one of the best new restaurants by Esquire, USA Today and Food & Wine. Ben Ford – He got his start studying under Alice Waters, so you know his commitment to local, sustainable, whole food and utilizing all of it is no joke to Ford. The California-based chef has had success with his restaurant Chadwick and casual gastropubs. Donald Link – The New Orleans-based chef has been honored with the Best Chef South James Beard Award, and his restaurants have earned him success as one of the preeminent chefs in Louisiana. He’s known for his Cajun cooking. Tony Mantuano – Mantuano is the chef-owner of Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Spiaggia and James Beard Award winner of Best Chef Midwest. He appeared on Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters” and is co-author of two cookbooks. Timothy Hollingsworth – His roots are steeped in French cuisine (he trained at the French Laundry and placed sixth at the global Bocuse d’Or World Cuisine Contest. He now lives in LA and works at his restaurant, Barrel & Ashes, a take on BBQ inspired by his childhood in Texas.



Ticket packages There are five packages where you can save between 10 and 25 percent, depending on the package. If you want to attend every event, you can buy a PBFWF Passport package and save 25 percent. These are great deals.

New events There are now four opening dinner options on Dec. 17. There’s a “Brunch in Paradise” Dec. 17 at the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, and a Saturday night “Daniel By Night” event at Café Boulud.



Here’s the lineup:

Thursday, Dec. 14 – There are four opening dinners, tickets for each are $185 per person: NEW Gravy at Café Sapori: It’s a four-course dinner with wine pairings and an open bar, and the festival’s official Italian-themed dinner. It’s from 7 to 10 p.m. with Chefs Marc Murphy, Tony Mantuano and Frabrizio Giorgi. Buccan, The First Bite : From 7 to 10 p.m., Chefs Timothy Hollingsworth, Matthew Jennings and Clay Conley will present amuse-bouches and a four-course family style dinner. PB Catch, Sustain: 7 to 10 p.m. with Chefs Michelle Bernstein, Beau MacMillan, Dean Max, Aaron Black, Sustain will highlight sustainable seafood with five courses, wine pairings and featured cocktails. Avocado Grill, A Rustic Root: This is PBFWF’s first veggie-based dinner. With five courses it takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. with Chefs Timon Balloo, Brad Kilgore, Anita Lo and Julien Gremaud.

Friday, Dec. 15 – Meat Market, Lunch With Friends : Get ready for a five-course lunch from noon to 2 p.m. with Chefs Elizabeth Falkner, Robert Irvine, Ken Oringer and Sean Brasel. Tickets are $115 per person and include wine pairings. The Regional, Southern Revival: Chef Lindsey Autry of The Regional will prepare a five-course southern hospitality meal from noon to 2 p.m. with Chefs Mike Lata, Donald Link, Jonathon Sawyer and Virginia Willis. Tickets are $115 per person and include wine pairings and cocktails. The Breakers, “Fire” Chef Welcome Party: This is PBFWF’s official kick-off event by the water. Drinks will be flowing from 7 to 10 p.m. with Chef Jeff Simms and Master Sommelier Virginia Philip. Tickets are $165 per person.



Saturday, Dec. 16: Four Seasons Resort, Kids Kitchens : Kids become chefs with Robert Irvine and Virginia Willis. They’ll make healthy recipes and take home an apron and chef hat. The event is 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to noon, and tickets are $50 per child. Four Seasons Resort, Chillin’ n’ Grillin’: This lively outdoor event takes place from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. with Chefs Ben Ford, Robert Irvine, Tony Mantuano, Jeff Mauro, Adam Richman, Jonathon Sawyer and Tony Martindale. Tickets are $140 per person, and you’re sure to spot chefs at the grill stations having a great time. Four Seasons Resort, Street Food: Chefs will compete against each other from 7 to 10 p.m. to your delight. Featuring Chefs Julien Gremaud, Michael Hackman, Matthew Jennings, Brad Kilgore, Tim Lipman, Tory Martindale, Harold Moore, Giorgio Rapicavoli and Stephen Stryjewski. Tickets are $140 per person. Café Boulud, Daniel By Night : Enjoy a walk-around tasting in the garden with tasty bites and drinks from 8 to 11 p.m. with namesake Chef Daniel Boulud, and Julie Franceschini and Rick Mace. Tickets are $140 per person. Imoto, After Hours : Chill with the chefs and enjoy Asian street food, sushi, cocktails and music from 11 p.m. to “late” with Chefs Ken Oringer, Daniel Serfer and Clay Conley. Tickets are $115 per person.



Sunday, Dec. 17: Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, Brunch in Paradise: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., dine at Temple Orange Bistro with Chefs Anita Lo, Beau MacMillan, Dean Max, Daniel Serfer and David Viviano. Tickets are $115 per person and include wine pairings and an open bar. The Gardens Mall, 11th Annual Grand Tasting: It all comes to a close from 5 to 9 p.m. at the grande finale event. As of now, there are 33 local restaurants and shops participating, and that number will grow in the next few months. There will be food, of course, a fashion show, book signings, and the Grand Chef Throwdown Finale, where three local chefs will compete for a $10,000 charity prize. Tickets are $85 per person.



Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.