Seven Tastings Dinner to Feature Seven Courses and Seven Chefs

Secret dinner from seven chefs: Seven Tastings pop-up events

This is new. The first pop-up in the series takes place at a secret location in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Aug. 10, and you have to be formally invited to attend. If you are, it’s a no-brainer. You’ll have “the ultimate seven course fine dining experience” from seven known local chefs. The cost is $125 for a dinner paired with beverages, and $75 per person if you purchase drinks separately at the bar.

This, says founder Andrew Martineau, is where “foodies can be foodies and chefs can be chefs.”

Visit seventastings.com to ask for an invitation. Be ready to give your Instagram account info, too. There should be plenty of food photography at this dinner.

Here’s the list of chefs at the inaugural dinner: George Patti (M.E.A.T. Eatery and Tap Room), Carlos Maupin, Troy Sheller (En-Flux), Diego NG and Alex Kuk (Temple Street Eatery), Roy Villacrusis, Blake Malatesta (MIA), Seth Evan Kirschbaum (Restoration Hardware), and Paul Joachim (The Chocolate Genius). Rob Husted from BarWars will be the master of everything alcoholic.

The plan is for monthly dinners like this to pop up around South Florida. It’s a great idea and here’s wishing them every success. To those lucky enough to go, raise a glass in my general direction!

32 East: Justin Vineyards wine dinner

If you like wonderful wines, Justin Vineyards is in the top list of California wineries and a must-try. You’ll have a chance to try a few on Aug. 11 at 32 East in Delray Beach with guest speaker Scott Novik from Justin. Executive Chef John Thomas will present dishes including clam ceviche with Justin’s sauvignon blanc; local wahoo with Justification; grilled house-made Merguez sausage with Isosceles, braised beef cheek with Savant; and a citrus flan with Sunny’s Block. Dinner starts at 7:30 p.m. and costs $115 per person.

32 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561/276-7868

