Chef George Patti, of M.E.A.T. Eatery and Taproom, will be participating in the Seven . Photo by Eduardo Schneider,

Seven Tastings Dinner to Feature Seven Courses and Seven Chefs

/0 Comments/in , /by

Secret dinner from seven chefs: Seven Tastings pop-up events

Chef George Patti, of M.E.A.T. Eatery and Taproom, will be participating in the Seven . Photo by Eduardo Schneider,

Chef George Patti, of M.E.A.T. Eatery and Taproom, will be participating in the first Seven Tastings event. Photo by Eduardo Schneider,

This is new. The first pop-up in the series takes place at a secret location in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Aug. 10, and you have to be formally invited to attend. If you are, it’s a no-brainer. You’ll have “the ultimate seven course fine dining experience” from seven known local chefs. The cost is $125 for a dinner paired with beverages, and $75 per person if you purchase drinks separately at the bar.

This, says founder Andrew Martineau, is where “foodies can be foodies and chefs can be chefs.”

Visit seventastings.com to ask for an invitation. Be ready to give your Instagram account info, too. There should be plenty of food photography at this dinner.

Here’s the list of chefs at the inaugural dinner: George Patti (M.E.A.T. Eatery and Tap Room), Carlos Maupin, Troy Sheller (En-Flux), Diego NG and Alex Kuk (Temple Street Eatery), Roy Villacrusis, Blake Malatesta (MIA), Seth Evan Kirschbaum (Restoration Hardware), and Paul Joachim (The Chocolate Genius). Rob Husted from BarWars will be the master of everything alcoholic.

The plan is for monthly dinners like this to pop up around South Florida. It’s a great idea and here’s wishing them every success. To those lucky enough to go, raise a glass in my general direction!

32 East: Justin Vineyards wine dinner

The bar at 32 East. Photo by Aaron Bristol, Bristolfoto.

The bar at 32 East. Photo by Aaron Bristol, Bristolfoto.

If you like wonderful wines, Justin Vineyards is in the top list of California wineries and a must-try. You’ll have a chance to try a few on Aug. 11 at 32 East in Delray Beach with guest speaker Scott Novik from Justin. Executive Chef John Thomas will present dishes including clam ceviche with Justin’s sauvignon blanc; local wahoo with Justification; grilled house-made Merguez sausage with Isosceles, braised beef cheek with Savant; and a citrus flan with Sunny’s Block. Dinner starts at 7:30 p.m. and costs $115 per person.

32 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561/276-7868

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond. 

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
You might also like
tika-sumpter-parker-sawyers-southside-with-you-zoom-a9f2baf8-dbd3-4954-9730-c2a9dc1516d9.jpg Movie Reviews: "Southside With You," "Don't Breathe"
m54FgATvP8N92JcyAzt4RMAGVpUsMItFKYv74hbihk5ngwZpBNi9VJWC60ce2Pofz0vw7JTcScrr1E1Rc7gsYBREawNvhpPCykFnqcUwxylrgUTg069ziCuZURx97F_tE3fxVCel.jpg 5 Best Happy Hour Spots
poster_show80.jpg The Week Ahead: June 29 to July 4
college.jpg 5 Things to Know Before You Leave for College
boca-store.jpg Deborah James Preps Friday Sale
yogaday.jpg The Week Ahead: June 21 to 27
weather.png Ways to Beat the Summer Heat
heathers2.jpg Theater Review: "Heathers" at Broward Center