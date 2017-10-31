Sinful Cocktails Shake up Halloween in Miami Beach

Are you over 21 and still want to celebrate Halloween? Excellent—we have the answer for you, and it doesn’t involve wearing a costume. We rounded up some spooktacular drinks on Miami Beach and surrounds, which means you get to visit some great foodie haunts and drink some devilish cocktails.

With a few tricks up its sleeves, Coco Bambu has Halloween treats for its dining guests. Available through today, you can order the Halloween Pumpkin Shrimp (pictured above) and themed cocktails, the Witches Cauldron (made with cream de casis, lime, peach vodka and prosseco) and Kandy Korn (mixing lemon, pineapple, citron goose, Malibu and egg white). Today the restaurant will transform into a Halloween utopia, with decorations and staff outfitted in theme.

955 Alton Road, Miami Beach; 786/348-0770

DÔA offers a sinfully delicious poison, Into the Fog, that blends Altos tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, cinnamon syrup and allspice dram for a frightfully yummy combination.

2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/587-2000

Forte dei Marmi is using its Smoke & Mirrors cocktail to cast spells. The concoction uses Añejo Mezcal, Vermouth and Campari with a wicked vaporous effect.

150 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; 786/276-3095

Nautilus Cabana Club serves sinister sips in Ron Barceló’s The Storm is Coming, a dark, mysterious drink. It’s a combination of Ron Barceló Añejo, muddled blackberries, lemon, simple syrup, aquafaba and one rosemary sprig, and is the perfect Halloween potion.

1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/503-5700

Seaspice warms up guests with a new eerie cocktail, the Mulled Wine. This cocktail brews red wine, nutmeg, cinnamon sticks, lemon wheels and brown sugar.

422 NW N. River Drive, Miami; 305/440-4200

Villa Azur welcomes the frightful with the Azur 309 Margarita, a refreshing twist on the summer classic. The themed cocktail’s zesty kick is attributed to Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau infused with fresh jalapeños, lime juice, agave nectar and black lava salt.

309 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305/763-8688

