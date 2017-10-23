South Beach Wine & Food Festival Tickets on Sale Today

Maybe you were awake just after midnight last night and got on the phone first thing to snap up your tickets to the 2018 South Beach Wine & Food Festival. No? Then today is your chance to do that with tickets that will sell quickly for some of the top events taking place Feb. 21-25.

The festivities happen in two major places: on South Beach, of course, and for the third year, in Fort Lauderdale. The Fort Lauderdale Series of celebrity chef shindigs has proved popular, and some of us who prefer shorter drive times are very happy about that.

But a drive to SoBe is worth it if you want to attend Italian Bites on the Beach hosted by Giada De Laurentiis (pictured above). Or maybe the Heineken Light Burger Bash with a new twist this year—resident Food Network rockstar Guy Fieri is the host.

Also in SoBe: late-night parties with returning faves like Tacos After Dark hosted by Rick Bayless, or the Taste of Aloha and Art of Tiki Cocktail Showdown hosted by Anne Burrell. New this year: Midnight Munchies hosted by Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

The new Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel is the place to eat a BBQ dinner hosted by Chris Lilly and Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach Chef Jorge Ramos or a clambake hosted by Emeril Lagasse and Jorge Ramos.

Also part of the Fort Lauderdale series: Lucky Chopsticks hosted by Andrew Zimmern; a Rooftop Rosé Happy Hour hosted by television star, jewelry and shoe designer, “True Roots” cookbook author and all-around lifestyle guru Kristin Cavallari—who is a new part-time fixture on the South Florida scene with husband Jay Cutler joining the Miami Dolphins—at the W Fort Lauderdale; some intimate dinner experiences with renowned chefs; and finally the Grand Bloody Mary Brunch hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian.

And there’s a lot more. For the full list and to buy tickets, visit sobewff.org.

Wine dinner at Santucci features Terredora DiPaolo

Wine dinners at the excellent Ristorante Santucci continue to be one of the best values around. This time, it’s a five-course dinner on Nov. 1, starting at 7:30 p.m., paired with wines from Terredora DiPaolo, a winery in the Campania region of southern Italy.

The wines featured include a Falanghina, Greco Di Tufo, Fiano di Avellino, Aglianico and a Taurasi 2010. If you haven’t had these varietals, now is the time to try them, especially when they are paired with top-quality dishes from Santucci. The price is $75 per person, not including tax/gratuity.

Santucci Ristorane, 610 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/337-2532

Duckhorn Vineyards pairs with The Regional for dinner

On Nov. 13, sit down to a four-course meal at The Regional Kitchen & Public House for dish pairings with Duckhorn Vineyards. This will be a melding of two top talents in the food and wine industries. For $125 per person (excluding tax/gratuity), you’ll start with a sauvignon blanc and hors d’oeuvres (these include the delicious tomato pies!), then move on to a chardonnay, pinot noir, merlot and more, alongside Chef/Partner Lindsay Autry’s stellar dishes. Serving starts at 6 p.m.; reservations are required.

The Regional Kitchen & Public House, 651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/557-6460

