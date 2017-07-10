Summer Means Pairings Galore: 3 Upcoming Wine Dinners Not To Miss

Taste the Tour de France at Max’s Harvest

New Executive Chef Blair Wilson will host his first wine dinner July 13 at Max’s Harvest in Delray Beach to celebrate the Tour de France. Plan on enjoying a four-course meal with six pairing wines. The menu will pair modern French dishes with French wines from each region of the country. Cost is $65 per person, and reservations are required.

169 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach; 561-381-9970

Castello Banfi wines star at Ristorante Santucci dinner

Let’s start with prosecco, of course. Then wines with scallops tartare in black rice mango sauce, then papardelle in slow-cooked fish/tomato sauce, plus a rack of lamb in a thyme sauce and dessert. That must mean a four-course July 19 wine dinner at the amazing Ristorante Santucci in West Palm Beach. Dinner starts at 7:30 p.m., cost is $75 per person and reservations are required.

610 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/337-2532

Table 26 hosts Dine For A Cause wine dinner

Featuring Failla wines from St. Helena, Calif., Table 26 owners Eddie Schmidt and Ozzie Medeiros will again host their summer Dine For A Cause. They have raised more than $120,000 in past summers with these dinners for local charities, and they intend to keep doing just that.

This year, the July 17 wine dinner benefits 211Helpline, and along with the terrific food and Failla wines, diners will enjoy live entertainment and raffles. Country chic attire is encouraged, and the fun starts at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $150 per person, and reservations are required.

1700 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach; 561/855-2660

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.