Take Advantage of These Palm Beach County Thanksgiving Dinners and Take-Out Options

The Addison

This Five Star Diamond Award venue will have its popular prix-fixe meal on Thanksgiving. This includes food, live music and kids’ activities. It’s a gourmet buffet (pictured above), and includes a cranberry champagne welcome cocktail. Other buffet options include jumbo lump crab cake, chilled jumbo shrimp, oven-roasted organic turkey, traditional honey baked spiral ham, peppercorn-crusted NY strip steak, mac and cheese (kids), chicken fingers and French fries (kids), plus desserts and more. Cost is $89.95 per person (excluding tax/gratuity) and children under 12 are half price. Reservations are from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

2 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton; 561/372-0568

Boca Landing

A three-course prix-fixe Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 23 is $65 per person (wine pairing is an additional $25 per person), and the children’s menu is $25 per child. Dish options include roasted plum and golden beet salad, slow braised short rib, grilled salmon, roasted turkey, pecan tart, praline gelato and much more. Dinner seating starts at 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.

999 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton; 561/226-3022

Temple Orange Mediterranean Bistro

Start your holiday with a Winter Colada (pictured) at this oceanside resort, and move smoothly into lunch or dinner with a prix-fixe meal that includes an enormous buffet of all things gourmet. The Thanksgiving afternoon seating is from noon to 3 p.m. and dinner is 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Both cost $95 per person, $40 for children ages 5-12, and free for children 4 years and under. Each seating will have a different buffet set up, so you could just pay for both, stay there all day and eat amazing dishes!

Eau Palm Beach, 100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan; 561/540-4923

Café Boulud

Chef Rick Mace will put a gourmet take on traditional holiday favorites at this beautiful venue on Palm Beach. The three-course, prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu will be served from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and costs $99 per person—$45 for children under 10.

Brazilian Court Hotel, 301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach; 561/655-6060

The Regional Kitchen & Public House

On Thanksgiving, Chef/Partner Lindsay Autry offers a buffet spread with house favorites plus holiday classics. Seating is from noon to 8 p.m., and the price is $65 per person, excluding tax/gratuity.

651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/557-6460

III Forks

Belly up to the table for a four-course prix-fixe dinner on Thanksgiving Day. Choices include turkey, beef tenderloin, salmon and more. Dinner is $48 per person, and dinner for children under 12 is $18. There are also a la carte offerings, plus the popular Turkey Taste, a deep-fried turkey leg with gravy for $16.

4645 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/630-3660

Ordering out? You’re in luck

Pig-Sty BBQ

This honky-tonk BBQ joint offers a family-style Thanksgiving dinner prepared by Chef/Pitmaster Bryan Tyrell. There are several options for ordering Thanksgiving packages. Proteins available include smoked turkey, glazed ham, brisket, sausage and pulled pork. Pig-Sty is also offering an array of sides, as well as house made pies, cobblers and homemade ice cream. Orders must be placed 48 hours prior to pick up, which will be available until 6 p.m. Nov. 22. All meals come with reheating instructions. Pig-Sty BBQ will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

706 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach; 561/810-5801

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar

This big-on-fresh restaurant is cooking up side dishes so you don’t have to. You can order local butternut squash soup, butternut squash and asiago dip, fall salad, organic sausage cornbread stuffing, roasted garlic mashed Yukon gold potatoes, local and organic mac & cheese, organic green bean casserole, autumn squash salad or three-bean turkey chili. Order online here.

1841 S. Federal Highway, Delray Beach

