‘Tis the Season to Give, and Then Have a Drink or Nosh

Two places hosting opportunities for you to help this season:

Pinoñ Grill – This American-Southwestern restaurant will give you a glass of frozé in exchange for an unwrapped toy on Dec. 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The toys benefit local charity Best Food Forward, which helps offer guidance and support to children in foster care. 6000 Glades Road, Boca Raton; 561/391-7770

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar and localgreens – Through Dec. 31 bring four canned goods to Harvest Seasonal and receive a Harvest flatbread with any purchase (one per customer). If you bring three canned goods to localgreens you'll get a complimentary localgreens house-made popsicle. The canned food drive benefits Feeding South Florida, and goods needed include tuna, chicken, salmon, beans, peanut butter, stew or chili, low-sodium soup or vegetables, etc. 1841 S. Federal Highway, Delray Beach; 561/266-3239

Thought you’d seen it all?

Not the Hendrick’s Grand Garnisher. On Dec. 5, this 38-foot cocktail garnishing device on wheels rolls (pictured above) into the Miami area to visit The Anderson (Dec. 5), Beaker and Gray (Dec. 7), Sweet Liberty (Dec. 8) and Death or Glory (Dec. 9). You can gawk at it and the penny farthing rider on top, but the interesting part will be watching him feed cucumbers through the giant machine and have those garnish your cocktails—made with Hendrick’s Gin, of course. Why not?

Lynn Kalber was raised in Boca Raton and has spent her life in Palm Beach and Broward counties. She is a career journalist, with 26 years at The Palm Beach Post alone, where she wrote feature and food articles, edited the food section and wrote about wine as part of the Swirl Girls. She lives in West Palm Beach with her husband, writer and author Scott Eyman.

