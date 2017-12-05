Top Tickets Still Available for 2017 Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival

Pictured above: An ice sculpture from the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival Chef Welcome Party in 2016. Photo by LILA Photo.

The Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival is almost here, running Dec. 14-17, and there are still some tickets to be had. Go to pbfoodwinefest.com for tickets.

Here’s a rundown of what’s available:

Buccan, The First Bite, on Dec. 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Chef Clay Conley’s landmark restaurant. This is one of four events opening the festival with Conley cooking, along with Chefs Timothy Hollingsworth and Matthew Jennings. The trio will present amuse-bouches, a four-course family-style dinner, wine pairing and featured cocktails. Cost: $180 per person.

on Dec. 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Chef Clay Conley’s landmark restaurant. This is one of four events opening the festival with Conley cooking, along with Chefs Timothy Hollingsworth and Matthew Jennings. The trio will present amuse-bouches, a four-course family-style dinner, wine pairing and featured cocktails. Cost: $180 per person. PB Catch, Sustain, on Dec. 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Join Chefs Michelle Bernstein, Beau MacMillan, Dean Max and PB Catch’s own Aaron Black to celebrate the best of sustainable seafood programs. This is a five-course dinner with wine pairings and featured cocktails. Cost: $185 per person.

on Dec. 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Join Chefs Michelle Bernstein, Beau MacMillan, Dean Max and PB Catch’s own Aaron Black to celebrate the best of sustainable seafood programs. This is a five-course dinner with wine pairings and featured cocktails. Cost: $185 per person. Avocado Grill, A Rustic Roof, on Dec. 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Chefs Timon Balloo, Brad Kilgore and Anita Lo, who will cook with Avocado’s Chef Julien Gremaud, are putting together the festival’s first veggie-based, five-course dinner. Also includes wine pairing and an open bar. Cost $185 per person.

on Dec. 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Chefs Timon Balloo, Brad Kilgore and Anita Lo, who will cook with Avocado’s Chef Julien Gremaud, are putting together the festival’s first veggie-based, five-course dinner. Also includes wine pairing and an open bar. Cost $185 per person. Café Sapori, Gravy, on Dec. 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Chefs Marc Murphy, Tony Mantuano and Fabrizio Giorgi will put together a four-course Italian meal. Includes wine pairings and an open bar. Cost $185 per person.

on Dec. 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Chefs Marc Murphy, Tony Mantuano and Fabrizio Giorgi will put together a four-course Italian meal. Includes wine pairings and an open bar. Cost $185 per person. Café Boulud, Daniel By Night , on Dec. 16, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at this beautiful Palm Beach location inside the Brazilian Court Hotel. With Chef Daniel Boulud will be chefs Julie Franceschini and Rick Mace. This is an alfresco event in the garden with a walk-around tasting featuring bites, cocktails and towering dessert displays. Includes wine pairings and open bar. Cost: $140 per person.

, on Dec. 16, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at this beautiful Palm Beach location inside the Brazilian Court Hotel. With Chef Daniel Boulud will be chefs Julie Franceschini and Rick Mace. This is an alfresco event in the garden with a walk-around tasting featuring bites, cocktails and towering dessert displays. Includes wine pairings and open bar. Cost: $140 per person. Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, Brunch in Paradise, on Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chefs Anita Lo, Dean Max, Beau MacMillan, Daniel Serfer and David Viviano will prepare a beachfront walk-around breakfast. Includes wine pairings and an open bar. Cost: $115 per person.

on Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chefs Anita Lo, Dean Max, Beau MacMillan, Daniel Serfer and David Viviano will prepare a beachfront walk-around breakfast. Includes wine pairings and an open bar. Cost: $115 per person. The Gardens Mall, 11th Annual Grand Tasting, on Dec. 17, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This large gathering has a large number of chefs and even larger number of great dishes to sample. There will be wines, spirits, a beer garden, live bands and a DJ, book signings and more. The fest ends here where three local chefs compete for a $10,000 charity prize. Cost: $85 per person.

Lynn Kalber was raised in Boca Raton and has spent her life in Palm Beach and Broward counties. She is a career journalist, with 26 years at The Palm Beach Post alone, where she wrote feature and food articles, edited the food section and wrote about wine as part of the Swirl Girls. She lives in West Palm Beach with her husband, writer and author Scott Eyman.

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.