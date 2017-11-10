Veteran’s Day Deals; Best Bite Competition to Raise Money for Patriotic Charities

Boston’s: Free meals for service members

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Boston’s on the Beach in Delray Beach is honoring service members, past and present, with free meals.

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., for lunch or dinner, service members can eat meals worth up to $20 in value. Just show military ID or proof of service. There will be live music by folk and bluegrass band Uproot Hootenanny and the reggae rock/Latin band Bachaco.

40 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach; 561/278-3364

Pictured above: Boston’s on the Beach’s “The Patriot” cocktail. Photo by Gyorgy Papp Photography

Free cup o’ Joe

Brooklyn Water Bagel will give veterans and active duty military members who show military ID one free hot coffee on Veteran’s Day. To find locations, visit www.brooklynwaterbagel.com.

Bangin’ deal at Bonefish Grill

On Veterans Day all active and retired service members will receive a complimentary Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer—crispy fried shrimp in a creamy, spicy sauce—at any Bonefish Grill location. You must show military ID to receive the offer.

A whole entrée, too!

TooJay’s is offering a free entrée to veterans and active military members who show ID on Nov. 11. Service members may choose from a special menu of TooJay’s favorites like an open-faced turkey sandwich, fish and chips, stuffed chicken breast, Choose Too half sandwich and soup, shepherd’s pie and more. Visit toojays.com to find locations.

Duffy’s discount

Duffy’s Sports Grill is offering 40 percent off all food purchases for active and retired military members on Nov. 11, dine-in only. You must show proper ID to get the deal. Go to www.duffysmvp.com for locations nearest you.

Sixth Annual Best Bite competition on tap for Nov. 16

For three tasty hours on Nov. 16, seven local restaurants will help raise money for two local patriotic nonprofits, the HOW Foundation of South Florida and Project Holiday.

Crane’s Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, Avant Delray, Caffe Luna Rosa, City Oyster & Sushi Bar, Pizza Rustica, Tim Finnegan’s Irish Pub and Zorba’s Taverna will vie for votes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cost is $20 per person and that includes one drink ticket, a “chance to win” ticket for special gifts and a voting token for Best Bite winner. Also, every time a drink is purchased from the tiki bars, that person will receive another voting token.

The restaurant with the most voting tokens will be declared the popular winner. That’s one way a restaurant can win. The other way is by designation from celebrity judges, who include former Miami Dolphins wide receiver, Mark “Super” Duper.

Crane’s, 82 Gleason St., Delray Beach; 561/278-1700

