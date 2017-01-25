Lynn Conservatory of Music students performing at Boca West Country Club. They will perform this year during the Walk in the Woods.

Walk in the Woods a Musical Journey

Walking outdoors, listening to live music and giving back are all part of the inaugural Walk in the Woods fundraiser. The Boca West Community Charitable Foundation is hosting this novel fundraiser Monday, Feb. 6, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the Fazio II golf course at Boca West Country Club to benefit 24 local nonprofits.

Participants will walk the course while being serenaded by trios, string quartets and individual musicians from the Lynn Conservatory of Music. To top off the afternoon stroll, there will be wine and food, and those who participate will get a commemorative T-shirt.

The cost to participate in the Walk in the Woods is a $50 donation to the Boca West Community Charitable Foundation. For each ticket purchased or contribution made by a new donor to the Boca West Charitable Foundation, Boca West members Avron and Wendy Fogelman will match every dollar by $2. So, a $50 contribution by a new donor will result in $150 raised.

“Now, more than ever, is the chance to do something special in the community for kids who desperately need clothes, food, education, health and safety,” Arthur Adler, chairman of the Boca West Foundation, says in an event press release.

Launched in 2010, the Boca West Community Charitable Foundation, also known as the Boca West Foundation, helps at-risk kids and their families in southern Palm Beach County. The local foundation serves more than 5,000 children annually. Since starting, the Boca West Foundation has funded more than $3.2 million for specific programs of the 24 charities it serves.

To participate in the Walk in the Woods or donate to the Boca West Foundation, go to Boca West Foundation’s website, call 561/488-6980 or email Ginger Rueckert at grueckert@bocawestcc.org.

 

Lisette Hilton
Lisette Hilton, president of Words Come Alive, has had the luxury of reporting on health, fitness and other hot topics for more than 23 years. The longtime Boca Raton resident, University of Florida graduate and fitness buff writes for local, regional and national publications and websites. Find out more on wordscomealive.com.

