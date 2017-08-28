WPB’s The District to Have First Food Hall in South Florida; Delray’s Local Greens Opens Today

The District will have food, produce, shops and more

The District, as it’s known in West Palm Beach, is happening.

A year ago, this large warehouse district started attracting buyers and builders and pretty soon, most available properties had been snapped up. Long-time warehouse-area businesses sold out and moved. They were reaping top dollar for their places, and the real estate market in the District has continued to climb. Now the vision is starting to come together, with a promise for a sometime-this-fall big opening. The District is east of I-95 between the Belvedere Road and Okeechobee Boulevard exits, off Parker Avenue. Your GPS will find it with a “1401 Clare Ave.” address.

That would be the Grandview Public Market, built and owned by Chris Vila, Palm Beach native and owner of renovation/development company Vila Built. He’s brought in Three Kings Restaurant Group, with “Top Chef” alum Dale Talde (of Talde Miami Beach restaurant) and Talde’s partners, David Massoni and John Bush. They will open two restaurants: Clare’s, a premier chicken joint, and The Corner, a Detroit-style pizza place.

Other vendors include Celis Produce, which has a spot on West Palm’s Dixie Highway now, butcher shop Grace’s Fine Foods, Rabbit Coffee, Olive Oil of the World, Zipitios, and Little Red Truck for bar service with beer, wine and craft cocktails.

Already open and doing business is Elizabeth Avenue Station, which is on—you guessed it—Elizabeth Avenue. Its nicely designed interior houses quite a few different vendors, plus offers craft classes and acoustic open mic nights and more. Celis Produce has a small garden growing there now, too. Plus look for Central Bark, a doggy daycare spot, which will also open on Elizabeth Avenue.

And there will be retail shops in the market. Think Boston’s Faneuil Hall, New York’s Eataly, or Milwaukee’s terrific Public Market. We’ve long needed something like this. Stores planned are Flower & Fringe, and Quinn (home goods). As places to hang, the market will have The Loading Dock outside (pictured) and The Living Room inside. Since the Public Market is slated to be open from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., these hang-out spots will be as needed as this marketplace has been.

Local Greens joins fast-casual Delray options today

Another addition to the “fast-casual” food outlets opens today in Delray Place plaza: Local Greens, which is next to sister restaurant Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar. It will have an ordering kiosk where customers can peruse a menu that includes salads, hot and cold noodle bowls, acai bowls and housemade popsicles.

Local Greens will focus on buying a majority of its ingredients from local farms, which is the same approach Harvest Seasonal takes. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m, and there’s a grand opening celebration on Sept. 8. The menu items have salads and grain/noodle bowls from $6.95, with proteins for an additional charge. Power bowls start at $7.95 and the popsicles are $2.95.

Hungry for more foods news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.