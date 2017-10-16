Burtons Opens Today, Duffy’s in West Boca Set to Open Late October

Burtons Grill & Bar opens today in Boca Raton

Along with stone crab season starting, we have a new Boca Raton restaurant opening today.

Burtons Grill & Bar opens in the Park Place shopping center (just north of Fresh Market there in a standalone spot), at 5580 N. Military Trail. This is the first Florida location for the company, which has popular venues in Virginia, North Carolina, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and South Carolina and is expanding to Maryland.

The menu is “contemporary American” and is known for its vegetarian, Paleo, gluten-free and kids’ menus, as well as half portions available. There’s a nightly “Chef’s Whim” menu that allows the chefs to feature their own creative combinations.

Dishes will include the Street Corn Woodstone (pictured), roasted local corn topped with cumin crema, cilantro, Applewood smoked bacon, mild cheddar and cotija cheese, along with burgers, fish, salads, soups, pasta and more.

Read a review by Boca magazine’s associate editor here.

West Boca Duffy’s Sports Grill set to open Oct. 27

On Oct. 27, Duffy’s Sports Grill will open a West Boca location at 20465 S. State Road 7, which is the 35th restaurant for the family-owned group. The 36th location just broke ground in south Port St. Lucie.

The new Boca restaurant has 9,000 square feet with indoor and outdoor seating for 324 customers, which includes a lakefront patio. Of course, there will be many TV screens with satellite sports shows, 20 beers on tap and two-for-one drinks all day every day in the bar and cocktail areas. The menu includes the popular Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl (pictured), burgers, baby back ribs, lobster tacos, salads and more. Take-out will be also be available.

