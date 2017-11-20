For the Procrastinators: A Few More Thanksgiving Options

Batch Gastropub – Along with most regular menu items, Thanksgiving specials (pictured above) include stout French onion soup, slow-roasted turkey dinner, and sides of Batch stuffing, green bean casserole and sweet potato casserole. Finish off with a pumpkin pie parfait. 14813 Lyons Road, Delray Marketplace, Delray Beach; 561/877-0000

Along with most regular menu items, Thanksgiving specials (pictured above) include stout French onion soup, slow-roasted turkey dinner, and sides of Batch stuffing, green bean casserole and sweet potato casserole. Finish off with a pumpkin pie parfait. 14813 Lyons Road, Delray Marketplace, Delray Beach; 561/877-0000 Junior’s Restaurant and Bakery – Because Thanksgiving is all about football and food, you can start off right on Nov. 23. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Junior’s will serve breakfast, and starting at 11 a.m., special dishes of roast Maryland turkey or roast turkey leg will be available. If you’re out shopping on Black Friday, Junior’s will also be open on Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast. 409 Plaza Real, Mizner Park; 561/672-7301

Because Thanksgiving is all about football and food, you can start off right on Nov. 23. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Junior’s will serve breakfast, and starting at 11 a.m., special dishes of roast Maryland turkey or roast turkey leg will be available. If you’re out shopping on Black Friday, Junior’s will also be open on Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast. 409 Plaza Real, Mizner Park; 561/672-7301 Avocado Grill – This West Palm Beach restaurant will serve its regular dinner and vegan menus from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, as well as offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans and more. Guests can also choose lighter, healthier holiday dinner options like the chopped kale and quinoa salad. Reservations are recommended. 125 Datura St., West Palm Beach; 561/623-0822

To see more Palm Beach County restaurants serving Thanksgiving meals, click here and here.

Lynn Kalber was raised in Boca Raton and has spent her life in Palm Beach and Broward counties. She is a career journalist, with 26 years at The Palm Beach Post alone, where she wrote feature and food articles, edited the food section and wrote about wine as part of the Swirl Girls. She lives in West Palm Beach with her husband, writer and author Scott Eyman.

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.